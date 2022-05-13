WEST WARWICK — West Warwick scored seven unearned runs and beat Chariho High, 8-6, in a Division II baseball game Thursday.
Chariho tied the game at 5 with three runs in the top of the fifth, but West Warwick answered with three in the bottom half to take the lead for good, 8-5.
Chariho's Kyle McGovern was 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Liam Currier was 3 for 4 with a double. Brendan McGovern doubled and drove in two runs.
West Warwick is 4-7, 4-7. Chariho (6-6, 6-6) next hosts Prout on Saturday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
