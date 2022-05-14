WOOD RIVER JCT. — Prout scored three runs in the 10th inning and defeated Chariho High, 18-15, in a Division II baseball game that had started on April 26.
Liam Flynn finished 4 for 5, doubled three times, scored four runs and drove in six for the Chargers, who had tied the game at 15 with a run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Alan Carpenter added three hits, including a double, and three RBIs, Jack Stevens scored four times and drove in a run, and Adam Carpenter doubled and scored.
The two teams combined for 24 hits and 31 walks in the game.
Prout (10-4, 10-4 Division II) has won three straight.
Chariho (6-7, 6-7) next hosts West Warwick on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
