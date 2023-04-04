WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ponaganset shut out Chariho High, 12-0, in the Division II baseball opener for both teams on Tuesday.
The game lasted five innings due to the mercy rule.
Alan Carpenter's single proved to be the only hit for the Chargers.
Ponaganset led 11-0 after two innings.
Chariho next travels to East Providence on Friday for a game at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.