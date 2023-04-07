EAST PROVIDENCE — Adam Carpenter threw a two-hitter in his varsity pitching debut to lead the Chariho High baseball team over East Providence, 4-1, in a Division II game Friday.
Carpenter, a sophomore, carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He finished with 10 strikeouts and didn't walk a batter.
Brendan McGovern had two hits, including a triple, scored once and drove in a run for the Chargers (1-1, 1-1 Division II). Alan Carpenter tripled and scored, and Kyle McGovern added one RBI.
Tim Robitaille took the loss for the Townies (1-1, 1-1). He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in five innings.
Chariho next hosts Woonsocket on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
