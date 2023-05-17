NORTH PROVIDENCE — Adam Carpenter pitched a one-hitter and Ethan Elderkin homered as Chariho High defeated North Providence, 6-1, in a Division II baseball game on Tuesday.
Carpenter struck out nine in six innings to earn the win. Elderkin drove in two and finished 2 for 3.
Liam Currier also contributed two RBIs and finished 2 for 3. Alan Carpenter was 2 for 4. Caden Babcock and Jack Stevens each drove in a run.
North Providence dropped to 6-12, 5-11. Chariho (7-8, 7-7) next travels to Burrillville on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. The Chargers return home on Saturday to host Mount St. Charles on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
