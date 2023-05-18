GRISWOLD — Nick Cannella and Alex DePerry drove in three runs each as Stonington High beat Griswold, 17-7, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Thursday.
Stonington scored 12 runs in the top of the third to take a 16-1 lead and the game ended after five innings via the mercy rule.
Cannella finished 2 for 4 and DePerry doubled. Dylan Cimini was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Alex Starr finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. Austin Linicus and Grayson Dull each finished with two hits.
Reliever David Duguay earned the win allowing just one hit.
Griswold is now 10-8, 4-4 Division III. Stonington (11-8, 5-3) next travels to Westerly on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
