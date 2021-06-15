BURRILLVILLE — Burrillville scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Westerly High, 3-2, in the preliminary round of the Division II baseball tournament on Tuesday.
With one out in the seventh, Burrillville produced a single, a walk and a single to tie the game. Another single, an intentional walk by Westerly and a single to the gap in right-center field resulted in the the winning run.
"Burrillville earned it, but it was a tough loss," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said.
Burrillville (9-4) handed Westerly starter Dean Pons Jr. (4-1) his first loss of the season. Pons pitched 6⅓ innings, striking out 10 and walking two.
Westerly, the No. 3 seed from Division II-B, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Beckler (2 for 4) hit a one-out single and came home on a triple by Greg Gorman.
In the fifth, Beckler reached on an error and ended up at second base. He later scored on a two-out double by Isaac Martin (2 for 4).
Burrillville, the No. 3 seed from Division II-C, advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face North Providence.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.