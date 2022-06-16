PROVIDENCE — If Westerly High expects to win its first baseball championship in 30 years, it's going to have to do it the hard way.
Narragansett, boosted by a grand slam from Zander Kent and a gusty pitching performance by lefty Jacob Koble, turned back the Bulldogs, 7-4, in the first game of the best-of-three Division II championship series Thursday at Rhode Island College.
The two teams will return to Pontarelli Field on Saturday for the second game at 4 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday at a time to be determined.
Trailing 3-0, Narragansett (15-8) opened the top of the fourth inning with sharp singles by Jared Chaloux and Tyler Poirier. Andrew DiBiasio was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
Kent, the designated hitter, then lofted a ball to left field. When the ball left Kent's bat it did not appear it was going to clear the fence. A gusty wind had been swirling through the field since the first pitch and it was blowing a bit out to left at the time.
The ball continued to carry and ultimately left the ballpark to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead they would not lose.
"I've been in a slump the past few games, but I just wanted to stay confident within myself and find a pitch I could hit," the 6-foot-4 Kent said. "It feels great to break out like that. We've got the momentum and we want to finish it."
Westerly coach Ron Sposato said the grand slam was crucial to the game's outcome, but so was the Bulldogs' inability to capitalize on the opportunities they had.
"One tough inning with the wind blowing out, that kind of helped a little bit and the bats went kind of cold for a little while after the first," Sposato said. "We had some runners in scoring position, but couldn't get the timely hits in those middle innings.
"We need to keep scoring. We knew they were going to hit. We kind of stopped after the first and that was the difference."
Westerly (23-5) took the early lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Dean Pons Jr. (2 for 3) opened the game with a walk and went to second on a ground-out. He stole third and scored on Zach Beckler's double near the right-field line.
Shep Simmons drew a walk and Jack Tenuta was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Travis Costa's sacrifice fly scored Beckler, and Simmons came home on an RBI single by Drew Bozek (2 for 3) to make it 3-0.
Westerly, the No. 1 seed from Division II-B, loaded the bases in the second inning with one out after singles by Nick Fiore and Pons and a Greg Gorman walk. But Koble ended the threat with a pair of strikeouts.
"That was huge. They could have blown the game open. It could have been an 8-0 game after two innings easily," Narragansett coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. "I was just really, really proud of how Jacob settled down after the first inning. He won the Cy Young for his division last year and you saw why today."
Koble retired six of the next seven batters in order before Westerly threatened again in the fifth with score still 4-3.
Beckler walked and Simmons reached on an error. After a popup in the infield, the Mariners turned a double play to end the threat.
Narragansett, the No. 4 seed from II-B, added two runs in the sixth with a hit batter, two singles and a Westerly infield error. The Mariners added another in the top of the seventh with a walk, an errant pickoff attempt at first and two wild pitches to make it 7-3.
Westerly did add a run in the seventh when Beckler doubled home Pons, who had singled earlier in the frame.
Beckler was on second when Simmons hit a hard line drive that Narragansett shortstop Tyler Reissner made a leaping grab to snare. The ball snow-coned in his glove.
After a walk to Tenuta, reliever Benjamin Catero recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Koble had to leave the game after pitching to Simmons — he had reached the 110-pitch maximum.
"He settled down nice after the first inning, got out of that jam in the second and found his control a little bit," Sposato said.
Tenuta started the game and pitched the first five innings to take the loss. Michael Poole and Gorman each pitched an inning of relief.
Westerly will turn to Pons, who is 9-0, to start Saturday's game. In the three-game semifinal series, Westerly lost the opener to St. Raphael but bounced back to take the next two.
"We've got Dean, which is what we want in that situation," Sposato said. "We want to bring them to a Game 3 like we did against St. Ray's, and I think we will have the pitching advantage moving forward."
