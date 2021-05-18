WESTERLY — For six innings, Westerly High played like the undefeated baseball team it was entering Tuesday night's Division II game against Barrington.
But a disastrous sixth inning that came at the most unlikely time — after a momentum-swinging grand slam by the Bulldogs' Noah Burdick — sent Westerly into the losers' column with an 11-8 defeat.
Westerly (3-1) took a 6-2 lead in the fifth courtesy of Burdick. The sophomore, batting ninth, was down 0-2 in the count before fouling off three pitches and working the count full. Then, with the bases full, he belted a high fastball over the left-field fence at Cimalore Field to break a 2-2 tie.
"That should be a huge momentum swing and it gave us a lift," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said.
With just six outs to go, Sposato felt confident his relievers could hold a four-run lead, prompting him to lift ace Dean Pons Jr., who had thrown most of his 75 pitches in the previous two innings. But Westerly's pitching was wild and received no defensive support — the Bulldogs made six errors in the frame as Barrington (3-2) sent 13 batters to the plate, scored nine times and took an 11-6 lead.
"If this were a must-win or a playoff game, I'd probably keep Dean in," Sposato said. "But he was on four days' rest, and it's a long season. I want him fresh for the playoffs. The keys were we didn't make routine plays or throw strikes. Barrington is a good team and took advantage."
An infield error and two walks loaded the bases for Barrington in the sixth. Noah Mincone hit the first of his two RBI singles in the sixth to make it 6-3 before another run was walked in. A booted ground ball led to two errors that allowed the Eagles to score twice more to tie the game at 6. Jack Josephson and Bennett Durkin followed with singles, and Westerly aided with three more errors to keep the inning alive.
When the Eagles' half of the inning finally ended, it was 11-6.
Westerly answered with two runs in the home half of the sixth on RBI singles by Evan Clyne and Isaac Martin. A line-drive double play helped Barrington get out of the inning up 11-8.
Early on, it looked as though a couple of runs Westerly scratched out in the first on a hit batter and fielder's choice would be enough for Pons, who had a one-hitter through three innings and a low pitch count. Josephson's double was one of three hits he allowed while laboring to allow two runs in the fourth to tie the game.
Pons, a 5-foot-7 junior lefty with a good fastball and curve, came into the game with a 2-0 record, 0.64 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 12 innings. He fanned seven and walked one in five innings Tuesday.
"He pounds the strike zone and was good again today," Sposato said. "We've got a lot of games to play, so I didn't feel we had to push him to a sixth or seventh inning when we're up 6-2. It doesn't feel good to lose, but baseball is a game where you can come out the next day or two and play. We have a chance to get back on another winning streak quickly."
Burdick and Martin finished with two hits each for the Bulldogs, who next host Johnston on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.