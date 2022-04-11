WESTERLY — Zack Beckler drove in three runs as Westerly High defeated NFA, 7-4, in a nonleague baseball game Monday at Cimalore Field.
Beckler finished 2 for 4 with a doubled.
Westerly trailed 3-2 before taking the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Nick Fiore led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Dean Pons Jr. (3 for 4).
After Greg Gorman was intentionally walked, Travis Costa brought home Pons from third with a sacrifice fly. Costa scored on a two-out double by Jack Tenuta.
Gorman entered the game in the fourth and pitched three hitless innings to earn the win. He struck out three.
NFA dropped to 0-3. The Bulldogs (4-0) next play at Prout on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
