EXETER — Zach Beckler and Jack Tenuta homered and three Westerly High pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and a one-hitter as the Bulldogs beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 7-0, in a Division II baseball game Monday.
Beckler hit a solo homer over the left-field fence in the third. Tenuta hit a three-run shot to left field in the sixth.
Brayden Champlin was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Starter Greg Gorman pitched the first four innings to earn the win. He struck out nine and allowed one hit, an infield single in the third.
Michael Poole pitched an inning with two strikeouts, and Dean Pons Jr. pitched two innings with five strikeouts.
Exeter-West Greenwich fell to 0-14, 0-14 Division II. Westerly (17-1, 15-0) next hosts West Warwick on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.