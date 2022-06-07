WESTERLY — There's no panic on the part of top-seeded Westerly High after firing off a first-game dud Tuesday, a 6-0 loss to St. Raphael Academy, in a Division II best-of-three semifinal series.
In fact, listening to both baseball coaches speak after the game, one might think the Bulldogs have the Saints right where they want them — down 1-0 in the three-game series and facing elimination.
St. Raphael junior right-handed ace Jonathan Quinn overpowered Westerly with his 85 mph fastball, firing a two-hitter and striking out 11. The Saints (17-4, No. 2 seed in Division II-A) jumped on Westerly starter Jack Tenuta for four runs in the first despite hitting just one ball out of the infield.
Westerly (21-4, No. 1 in II-B) is banking on its pitching depth to dig out of the 0-1 hole. Ace Dean Pons Jr. (8-0) is scheduled to pitch Game 2 on Wednesday in Pawtucket. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Thursday at Cimalore Field, weather permitting.
"Westerly has a lot of pitching, which is going to be a problem for us," Tom Sorrentine, St. Raphael's 41-year coach, said. "Our guy [Quinn] is money, but our other guys aren't as sharp. Quinn is pretty much done for the series now."
Westerly used Pons in its playoff opener last Thursday in a single-elimination quarterfinal-round game. Tenuta (7-2) has served as a No. 1A ace to Pons' No. 1 status, but he didn't have his best command on Tuesday. He didn't get much help from his infield defense, either — the Bulldogs made an error and failed to knock down two hard grounders to account for run-scoring hits.
Despite the silenced offense and mistakes in the field, Sposato remained optimistic about the series.
"With our pitching depth, I feel we have the advantage going forward," Sposato said. "They were the better team today, but it doesn't matter what two games you win — if you win the first two games, last two or games or games one and three."
Westerly happily won't face Quinn (8-1) again unless there are rainouts to push the series back. The 5-foot-11, 152-pounder's fastball was nearly unhittable.
"I like my fastball, which has a lot of movement with my three-quarter delivery, and I was determined to challenge them, even [Bulldogs slugger Greg] Gorman," Quinn said. "We're a young team and I feel we've been underrated all season."
Quinn led off the Saints' first inning with an infield single. After two walks loaded the bases, Tim Breen's groundout drove in the first run. Jason Yani's bunt single drove in a run, and another run scored on an error. Carson Dupras's infield bouncer got past the second baseman for an RBI single, which resulted in Pons throwing out the back runner at the plate from center field to leave the score at 4-0.
Shep Simmons' bloop single to left in the second inning and Drew Bozek's double to the left-field fence were the only Westerly hits. Saint Raphael snuffed out Westerly's best scoring opportunity when center fielder Miles Demacedo caught Travis Costa's sinking liner with two runners on and two outs in the sixth.
St. Raphael knocked Tenuta out of the game with two runs in the fifth on a Breen RBI single and Yany safety-squeeze bunt. Michael Poole got the Bulldogs out of the jam by retiring two Saints batters. Gorman pitched the final two innings, striking out five.
"This is why we wanted to get to a best-of-three series," Sposato said. "We feel we're still in good shape with our pitching. It's going to be tough to beat us twice."
