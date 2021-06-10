WESTERLY — Westerly High scored three runs in its final at-bat, but the comeback fell short in a 7-5 Division II-B baseball loss to Rogers on Wednesday.
Rogers ace Gavin Crowley, who's signed to play for the University of Rhode Island next spring, earned the win, four days after taking the loss in a Bulldogs victory over the Vikings.
After cutting Rogers' lead to two in the bottom of the seventh, Westerly had runners on second and third with one out, but a hard line drive down the third-base line resulted in a double play to end the game.
"We were getting guys on, but couldn't get the big hit early," Bulldogs coach Ron Sposato said. "We had a good comeback going in the seventh, but the play at the end was just unfortunate. [It was hit] on the nose. The third baseman made a nice play. If that falls, it probably ties the game."
Dean Pons Jr. doubled and scored in the seventh, Nick Fiore drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch, and Jack Tenuta had an RBI single.
Tenuta earlier had an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Westerly finished with six hits.
Crowley allowed two earned runs in six-plus innings for the Vikings (10-3, 10-3 Division II-B). He struck out eight and walked five.
The Bulldogs next host Classical on Thursday at 6 p.m. in their regular-season finale.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.