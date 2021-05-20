WESTERLY — Greg Gorman hit a three-run home run and Westerly High bounced back from a disappointing loss with an 11-3 Division II-B baseball win over Johnston on Thursday at Cimalore Field.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 4-1 Division II) finished with 15 hits to back starter Isaac Martin, who pitched five strong innings.
Westerly led 7-1 in the fifth when Gorman blasted a line-drive shot to right field that landed in the woods beyond the right-field fence.
"It went out quick," Bulldogs coach Ron Sposato said.
Gorman finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Dean Pons Jr. went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and two RBIs, Zach Beckler was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Drew Bozak was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Evan Clyne went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
On the mound, Martin allowed three runs, zero earned, on five hits and one walk against the Panthers (1-2, 1-2). He struck out five. Noah Burdick pitched a perfect seventh.
"Their pitcher, he was throwing pretty well, but we had a good day at the plate with not a lot of strikeouts and 15 hits," Sposato said. "We needed this win coming off that terrible inning we had last time [against Barrington].
Barrington dealt the Bulldogs their only loss on Tuesday, scoring nine runs in the sixth inning in an 11-8 win.
Westerly next hosts Prout on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
