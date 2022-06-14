WESTERLY — Finding one-word descriptions for the Westerly High and Narragansett baseball teams this season would not be a difficult task for their fans.
For Westerly, it would be pitching; Narragansett, hitting.
That's not to say the Bulldogs can't hit. They certainly can. And that's not to say the Mariners can't pitch. They certainly have.
But the two teams will be relying on their strengths when they take to the field at Rhode Island College in Providence starting on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the first game of the Division II best-of-three title series.
Westerly's three primary starters have been very effective this season, to say the least.
Senior Dean Pons Jr. leads the way with a 9-0 record. The left-hander has an ERA of 0.69 with 110 strikeouts and 13 walks in 61 innings. He can throw a variety of pitches, but most importantly he keeps the ball low in the strike zone. All his pitches have movement. He will play for Rhode Island College next season.
Jack Tenuta, a sophomore right-hander, is 7-2 with an ERA of 1.32. He has 61 strikeouts and 25 walks in 53 innings. Take away the four earned runs he allowed in a loss to Division I South Kingstown in a nonleague game and his ERA drops to 0.87. He will be the Westerly starter in Game 1.
Freshman Michael Poole is 5-2 with an ERA of 2.17 with 65 strikeouts in 42 innings. Take away the seven earned runs he allowed in a nonleague loss against Waterford and his ERA drops to 1.10.
In Division II games this season, the Bulldogs have a staff ERA under 1.00.
"They did exceed our expectations this season," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "They really are the foundation of the team. Hitting-wise, we put up some big numbers. But we are occasionally inconsistent. Where we really stand out is our pitching."
Sposato said the Bulldogs focus on keeping the walks to a minimum.
The coach added that the real strength of the staff is what few others see.
"I think what really stands out is how they prepare, how they treat their bodies and their postgame workouts. When they are pitching, they are at the field an hour before everyone else, warming up and stretching," Sposato said. "After the game, they do a postgame workout after everybody has left. Dean is usually at the field by himself. I've seen Jack do them on the quad at the school after an away game. They really put in the time."
Westerly (23-4, top seed from Division II-B) will be facing a Narragansett (14-8, No. 4 from II-B) lineup that has scored 43 runs in four playoff wins. The Mariners have won 10 of their last 12 games.
Narragansett has top-notch hitters in Andrew DiBiasio, Tyler Poirier and Jared Chaloux. But top to bottom, the Mariners put the bat on the ball. In the semifinal series sweep of Chariho, the Mariners only struck out three times in 12 innings.
"I think they will put the ball in play against us," Sposato said. "They have a couple of powers hitters that we have to be careful with. We saw what they gave us in the second game up there. They are not going to give up."
Sposato was referring to the second game between the two teams during the regular season, when the Bulldogs prevailed 5-3 in eight innings. At the time, Sposato said the contest had a playoff atmosphere even though it was the third game of the year on April 7.
Senior right fielder Greg Gorman leads the Bulldogs in hitting with a .425 average. Gorman, who will play at Bryant University next season, has five home runs, eight doubles and 30 RBIs.
Senior shortstop Zack Beckler is right behind at .424, with 13 doubles and 27 RBIs. Tenuta is hitting .403 with a team-high 32 RBIs, five homers and five doubles. Shep Simmons is hitting .343 with five doubles. Pons is hitting .309 with seven doubles.
Narragansett left-hander Jacob Kolbe pitched a five-inning two-hit shutout in the opening game of the Chariho series. Kolbe throws a variety of pitches and walked only two against the Chargers. DiBiasio, who hit a monster home run into the wind in the opener, started the second game against Chariho.
Westerly last played for the Division II title in 2013, when it was swept by Narragansett, 9-0 and 7-2. Westerly last won a divisional title in 1992, capturing the Class B crown when it beat Mount St. Charles, 20-1, in the title game.
The second game of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at RIC. Game 3, if necessary, is slated for Sunday at 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.