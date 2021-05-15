BARRINGTON — Greg Gorman hit a two-run homer and recorded the final three outs of the game as Westerly High turned back Barrington, 10-4, in a Division II-B baseball game Saturday.
Gorman's homer came in the third when the Bulldogs scored four times to take a 4-1 lead.
"It was a shot to dead center; it went into the road," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said.
Gorman pitched the seventh, recording all three outs on strikeouts. He did walk a pair.
Westerly was clinging to a 5-4 lead when the Bulldogs broke the game open with five runs in the top of the seventh. Nick Fiore hit a two-run single in the inning and Zach Beckler (2 for 4) doubled in a run.
Evan Clyne finished with two hits and an RBI.
Starter Issac Martin pitched into the fifth inning to earn the win. He allowed just three hits and struck out seven. Two of the three runs scored off him were earned.
Beckler pitched 1⅔ innings with three strikeouts. The three Westerly pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
"We were hoping to use these three guys, and Issac went an inning further than we anticipated," Sposato said.
Barrington is 1-2, 1-2 Division II-B. Westerly (3-0, 3-0) plays the Eagles again on Tuesday, at home at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
