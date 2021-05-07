PROVIDENCE — Dean Pons Jr. struck out 10 and drove in three runs as Westerly High opened the Division II baseball season with a 19-1 victory over Juanita Sanchez on Friday.
Pons allowed just one hit in 4⅓ innings. The run scored against him was unearned. Pons doubled and scored three times.
Nick Fiore singled, doubled and drove in four runs in the Bulldogs' 11-run fourth inning.
Travis Costa and Noah Burdick drove in two runs each. Burdick also doubled.
Westerly next hosts Chariho on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
