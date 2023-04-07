WESTERLY — Sophomore reliever Zach Miner recorded two strikeouts with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, helping Westerly High get past North Providence, 8-7, in a Division II baseball game Friday at Cimalore Field.
Miner took the mound for his first varsity pitching appearance with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh and the Bulldogs clinging to an 8-7 lead.
He struck out a pair, including Johnston's Mike Ficocelli, to end the contest. Ficocelli had hit a massive three-run homer to left-center field in the sixth to give the Cougars a 6-5 lead.
"When he came into the game he stayed very calm and acted like he had been there before," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He had his control and he had them swinging."
Westerly regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs. Jack Tenuta (3 for 4) doubled home a pair of runs, and Shep Simmons also had an RBI in the inning.
Nick Tria was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Travis Costa finished 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
North Providence dropped to 2-1, 1-1 Division II. The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1) next travel to NFA on Monday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
