NEWPORT — Westerly High scored four runs in the first inning off Rogers ace Gavin Crowley and topped the Vikings, 10-2, in a Division II baseball game Saturday.
Crowley, a senior, has signed to play for the University of Rhode Island.
"They've only give up nine runs all season, so to score four in the first inning was huge," Bulldogs coach Ron Sposato said.
Drew Bozek (3 for 5) had a two-run double in the first inning. Greg Gorman drove in another run with a double, and Nick Fiore singled home a run. Bozek, a freshman, is hitting .457.
Gorman also had an RBI triple to deep center field in the seventh inning.
Zach Beckler finished with two RBIs, and Shep Simmons had one. Dean Pons Jr. was 2 for 4.
Pons pitched the first 6⅓ innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks, to earn the victory. He struck out six. Pons is 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 27⅔ innings.
"He threw 39 pitches in the first inning and they had the bases loaded. He got out of it and settled down after that," Sposato said.
Westerly added two runs in the third inning, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Rogers dropped to 8-2, 8-2 Division II. Westerly (8-4, 8-3) hosts Rogers on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.