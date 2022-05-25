SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South Kingstown scored 10 runs over the final three innings and beat Westerly High, 11-1, in a nonleague baseball game on Wednesday.
The game against the Division I Rebels ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Westerly's Evan Clyne was 2 for 2 and scored Westerly's run. Brayden Champlin doubled and drove in Clyne. Westerly finished with four hits.
South Kingstown improved to 17-3.
The Bulldogs (20-3) will next play in the Division II tournament. Pairings will be released later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.