JOHNSTON — Johnston scored a run in the bottom of the eighth and edged Westerly High, 3-2, in the Division II baseball opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Johnston hit a bloop single to right field with runners on second and third to score the game-winning run.
Westerly had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth. Tom Fiore hit a one-out single and Zack Miner drew a walk. Fiore later scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Drew Bozek. Miner came home on a sacrifice fly by Jack Tenuta.
But Johnston scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and force extra innings.
Westerly loaded the bases in the top of the eighth with two outs, but a runner was thrown out at home plate on a close play after a wild pitch.
Tenuta pitched the first four innings allowing one hit while striking out seven. Reliever Noah Burdick struck out five, but took the loss.
"We pitched well and we played errorless in the field," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "We had a couple of hard-hit balls they turned into double plays."
Westerly finished with five hits, including a double by Nick Tria.
Westerly next hosts North Providence on Friday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
