PAWTUCKET — Westerly High's baseball team is going home.
Facing elimination, the Bulldogs used another dominant pitching performance from Dean Pons Jr. and a clutch two-out hit from Brayden Champlin to beat St. Raphael Academy, 10-1, on Wednesday at Veterans Park.
Westerly's win evened the best-of-three Division II semifinal series at 1-1. The deciding game has been scheduled for Thursday at Cimalore Field at 6 p.m. It will be Westerly's final home game of the season even if it advances to the title series.
Pons pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11 with just three walks to move to 9-0 on the season. The senior has 110 strikeouts in 61 innings with an ERA of 0.69 this season. Outstanding numbers.
Pons said he approached the game like any other, despite the added significance.
"Confidence is my thing," he said. "If I have confidence, I am going out there and dealing the entire game. That is what I have been sticking to the entire season. I told the guys before the game I was going to pound the fastball because they didn't hit us well in the first game. And [my teammates] made the plays behind me."
St. Ray's (17-5, No. 2 seed from Division II-A) did put some pressure on the Bulldogs (22-4, No. 1 in II-B) several times in the game. In the second inning, Jason Yany was hit by a pitch and Mike Frausto drew a walk. Yany stole third to put runners at first and third with one out. But Pons struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
In the fifth, with Westerly leading 4-1, the Saints had runners on first and third with two outs. But Pons induced a ground-out to end that threat.
"With Dean on the mound we were confident the whole time," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "We knew we would eventually get to their pitcher, get to the bullpen and get some runs."
St. Ray's freshman pitcher Cam Force was effective through four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. The Bulldogs left eight runners in bases in the first four innings, including three to end the third. And they would strike out 12 times in the game.
Westerly got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Pons lofted a single to short left-center field that brought home Drew Bozek, who had reached on an error.
St. Ray's tied the game in the bottom half of the fourth when Yany tripled and later stole home to make it 1-1.
But Westerly came back with two big runs in the fifth.
Shep Simmons (4 for 5, two RBIs) legged out an infield hit after a slow roller to third base. With two outs, Bozek (2 for 4) singled up the middle.
Then Champlin, who has primarily been used as a pinch hitter this season, drove a double over the right fielder's head to score Simmons and Bozek to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.
"I called time right before that pitch to just take a breath and relax because I was a little nervous," Champlin said. "Once I settled in, I knew I could find a pitch and drive it. He threw me a curve right before and I whiffed on it. I thought he was going to come back with another curve and I guessed correctly."
Champlin, who was the designated hitter on Wednesday, is hitting .429 this season with nine hits in 21 at-bats.
"It was one of the best feelings in the world to step up in a playoff game, the postseason, for my Dogs. We are not done yet," Champlin said. "I was absolutely confident today. I knew I was going to get a huge opportunity."
Pons said the two-run hit by Champlin was key.
"Brayden's been a guy to come off the bench, and even in the dugout he's helped us win games," Pons said. "It was really huge. It gave me some breathing room."
In the sixth, Zach Beckler hit a two-out double and came home on a Simmons single to center field.
Westerly broke things open with six runs in the top of the seventh. Jack Tenuta drove in two runs in the inning. Pons, Simmons and Beckler also had RBIs.
Westerly freshman Mike Poole will start Thursday's game. Rain is in the forecast and it's possible the game will be pushed to Friday. If so, it would be played in the early afternoon, Sposato said. Westerly has its graduation ceremony Friday night.
"I have a lot of confidence in Mike Poole," Sposato said. "I'll put Mike up against anybody they have left. We've had a lot of fans the last couple of games and we expect the same thing."
