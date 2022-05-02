WESTERLY — Waterford scored 13 runs in the fourth inning and handed Westerly High its first loss of the season, 19-4, in a nonleague baseball game Monday at Cimalore Field.
Waterford led 5-0 after three innings before its outburst. The Lancers (10-4) finished with 15 hits and 12 of the runs were earned.
Greg Gorman doubled and drove in three runs for Westerly. Evan Clyne also had an RBI, and Travis Costa finished 2 for 3.
The Bulldogs (11-1) return to Division II play on Tuesday, hosting Wheeler School/Rocky Hill at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
