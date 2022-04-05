WESTERLY — Jack Tenuta homered and Westerly High had seven hits with two outs in a 10-0 Division II baseball win over Narragansett on Tuesday at Cimalore Field.
Tenuta, who finished with two RBIs, led off the third inning with a homer that was "drilled" over the left-field fence, coach Ron Sposato said. He was 3 for 4.
The game ended after six innings via the mercy rule.
Westerly scored four runs in the second inning and four more in the third to take an 8-0 lead. The Bulldogs had four hits in the second with two outs and three in the third with two outs.
Zach Beckler finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Greg Gorman was 2 for 2 with a double and a pair of RBIs, and Travis Costa also drove in two runs.
Pitcher Dean Pons Jr. was 2 for 3 with an RBI. On the mound, he allowed three hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked three.
Narragansett dropped to 0-1, 0-1 Division II. Westerly (2-0, 1-0) next travels to Narragansett on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
