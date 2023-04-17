KILLINGLY — Killingly scored seven runs in the sixth inning and beat Stonington High, 12-4, in an ECC Division III baseball game Monday afternoon.
Stonington had scored two runs in the top of the sixth to pull to within 5-4, but Killingly broke the game open with the big sixth inning.
Jace Wolfradt and Alex Starr both finished 2 for 4 for the Bears. Wolfradt doubled twice and drove in a run. Dylan Cimini, Grayson Dull and Austin Linicus drove in a run each. Nick Cannella contributed a double.
Killingly is 3-5, 1-0 Division III. Stonington (3-5, 0-1) next hosts Plainfield on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
