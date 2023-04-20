WESTERLY — Westerly High scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and beat Prout, 9-5, in a Division II baseball game Thursday afternoon at Cimalore Field.
Drew Bozek was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Travis Costa and Jayden Parker were both 2 for 3. Parker also drove in a run.
Nick Tria, Zach Miner, Jack Tenuta, Shep Simmons and Michael Poole had one RBI each.
Starter Deluca Kyan pitched into the sixth inning and earned the win. Reliever Chase Collins picked up a save allowing two hits and no runs after entering the game with one out in the sixth.
Prout is 2-3, 2-3 Division II. Westerly (3-3, 3-2) next travels to Barrington on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
