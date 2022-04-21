PUTNAM — Sophomore Sean Bergel pitched a two-hit shutout and Wheeler High edged Putnam, 1-0, in an ECC Division IV game on Thursday.
Bergel struck out seven and did not walk a batter in his complete-game performance. Wheeler snapped a three-game losing streak.
"He pitched to contact and had the batters off balance," Lions coach Eric Collins said. "We had a lot of routine ground balls and fly balls and the defense played great behind him."
Wheeler scored the game's only run in the first inning when Bradin Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk that brought home Garrett Lenihan.
Putnam threatened to score in the fifth inning on a line-drive base hit to center field. Wheeler's James Main attempted an unsuccessful diving catch on the play, but he quickly recovered the ball and hit the cutoff man, shortstop Kyle Kessler, who threw out the runner at third base.
Wheeler's Matt Pierce finished 3 for 3.
Putnam dropped to 2-6, 1-3 Division IV. Wheeler (3-5, 1-2) next hosts St. Bernard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
