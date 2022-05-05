NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Sean Bergel survived a tough first inning as Wheeler High defeated Tourtellotte, 6-3, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Thursday.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first — Bergel gave up a home run and Tourtellotte had runners on second and third with one out.
"They tried a suicide squeeze, and we sniffed it out and threw out the runner at home," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "[Bergel] struck out the next batter to end the inning. After that he was lights out and the defense played great."
Bergel (3-2) finished with five strikeouts and walked just one to earn the win. He has an ERA of 2.18.
Wheeler tied the game in the second inning with three runs, highlighted by a two-run double to left-center field by James Main.
The Lions took advantage of three walks and a passed ball to score three more in the sixth inning and take the lead for good, 6-3.
Tourtellotte dropped to 6-7, 3-4 Division IV. Wheeler (4-7, 2-3) next plays at Grasso Tech on Monday at 3:45 p.m
— Keith Kimberlin
