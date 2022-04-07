NORTH STONINGTON — Sean Bergel pitched a four-hitter and Garrett Lenihan drove in four runs as Wheeler High beat Grasso Tech, 11-2, in a nonleague baseball game Thursday.
Bergel walked just one batter and only one of the runs he allowed was earned in a complete-game effort.
"He pitched excellent. He got in a little bit of trouble in the first with runners on second and third, but got out of it. We scored eight runs in the first [inning], and he was pitching downhill after that," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said.
Lenihan finished 2 for 4. James Main, Matt Pierce, Bradin Anderson and Bergel had two hits each.
Grasso Tech is 0-1. Wheeler (1-1) next hosts Parish Hill on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
