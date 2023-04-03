GRISWOLD — Sean Bergel struck out eight and allowed only five hits as Wheeler High beat Griswold, 9-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball season opener for both teams Monday.
Bergel walker just one batter and allowed two earned runs.
James Main, Kyle Kessler and Deondre Bransford finished with three hits each. Kessler doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Bransford finished with two RBIs. Main also doubled.
Bergel, Bradin Anderson and Jon Anderson contributed two hits each. Wheeler finished with 16 hits.
"I was very pleased with today," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "I was expecting us to pitch well, but the 16 hits surprised me."
Wheeler next travels to Windham on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
