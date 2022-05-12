NORWICH — Sean Bergel pitched a two-hitter and Bradin Anderson doubled twice and drove in five runs as the Wheeler High baseball team defeated Putnam, 10-1, in an ECC Division IV game Thursday at Dodd Stadium.
Bergel struck out four, walked one and the run scored against him was unearned.
"He pitched great," Lions coach Eric Collins said. "He was hitting his spots all day long, pitching to contact and the defense played unbelievable behind him."
Wheeler (6-8, 3-4 Division IV) made three errors, but they all came on one play and that's how Putnam (2-14, 1-7) scored its lone run.
Wheeler took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with Matt Pierce singling in a run and Anderson adding a two-run single.
After the Lions took a 5-1 lead in the third, Kyle Kessler and Anderson each hit two-run doubles to highlight a five-run fourth that made it 10-1.
The Lions have won three of their last four.
"We're starting to play well at the right time," Collins said.
They next play at St. Bernard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
