WESTERLY — Zach Beckler tripled, doubled twice and drove in six run as Westerly High downed winless Exeter-West Greenwich, 11-1, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday at Cimalore Field.
Beckler drove home two runs with a double in the second inning and delivered a bases-loaded triple in the fifth that scored three runs. He finished 3 for 4 and is now hitting .429 with seven doubles and 18 RBIs.
Shep Simmons was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. His run-scoring single in the fifth ended the game due to the mercy rule. Simmons is hitting .341.
Evan Clyne and Jack Tenuta finished with two hits each.
Michael Poole pitched all five innings, finishing with 11 strikeouts and one walk. He allowed just three hits and no earned runs. Poole is 4-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 28 innings.
EWG dropped to 0-13, 0-13 Division II. Westerly (16-1, 14-0) next plays at EWG on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
