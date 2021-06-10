WESTERLY — Westerly High's Zach Beckler drove in five runs as the Bulldogs closed the regular season with a win against Classical, 18-0, in a Division II baseball game Wednesday at Cimalore Field.
Beckler came to the plate three times with the bases loaded. He drew two walks and doubled home three runs to finish 1 for 1 with five RBIs.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Greg Gorman doubled, tripled and drove in three runs.
It was the final home game for the team's lone senior, Issac Martin, who finished 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.
Dean Pons Jr., Travis Costa, Noah Burdick, Shep Simmons and Jack Tenuta also drove in runs.
Pons pitched the first three innings. He struck out five to earn the win and is now 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 30⅔ innings.
Classical dropped to 1-12, 1-12 Division II. Westerly (9-5, 9-4) will play in the D-II playoffs on Monday, likely on the road.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.