MONTVILLE — Montville swept Stonington High, 12-2 and 14-0, in an ECC South baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
Stonington (0-9, 0-9 ECC South) had just two hits in the the two gmes. Drew Champagne singled in the first game as did Wyatt Verbridge in the second.
Montville is 5-3, 5-3. Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
