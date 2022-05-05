KILLINGLY — Jason Grzysiewicz limited Stonington High to three hits and struck out 11 in Killingly's 10-0 ECC Division III baseball win over the Bears on Thursday.
The game ended in the bottom of the sixth due to the mercy rule.
Killingly (8-5, 4-0 Division III) finished with just three hits, but Stonington didn't help itself any with five errors.
Stonington starter Dylan Cimini was the tough-luck loser. He struck out eight and allowed just one earned run before leaving the game with two outs in the fifth.
The Bears (8-4, 2-2) next play at Plainfield on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
