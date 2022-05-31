WATERFORD — Waterford scored 12 runs in the first inning and went on to beat Stonington High, 15-0, in the first round of the Class M baseball tournament on Tuesday.
The game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
The Bears finished with four hits, singles by Aaron LoPresto, Brandt Ogden, Nick Cannella and Grayson Dull.
No. 22 Stonington, which went 0-16 last season, ended with a 13-7 record.
"We had a bounce-back year and if the underclassmen put in the work we could have something brewing," Bears coach Bob Cahoone said.
No. 11 Waterford is 12-10 and will travel to No. 6 Ellington on Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. game. Ellington beat No. 27 Foran, 9-5, on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
