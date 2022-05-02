STONINGTON — Wyatt Verbridge, Wynn Hammond and Jace Wolfradt drove in two runs apiece as Stonington High downed Putnam, 12-2, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Monday.
The game ended in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
Dylin Cimini was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Stonington, which has won five of its last six.
Starter R.J. Kelley earned the win, pitching three shutout innings. Kelly struck out five and walked one.
Putnam dropped to 2-10. The Bears (8-3) next travel to Killingly on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
