STONINGTON — Stonington High could not overcome six errors and lost to NFA, 7-5, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Friday.
Four of the NFA runs were unearned. Still, Stonington had a chance to rally for the win but the game ended with the Bears having loaded the bases.
Dylan Cimini was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Stonington. Alex Starr and Alex DePerry also drove in runs.
NFA is 2-1. Stonington (1-2) next travels to Old Lyme on Monday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
