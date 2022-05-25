GROTON — Lyman Memorial scored four runs in the fourth inning to pull away and went on to defeat Stonington High, 6-2, in the quarterfinals of the ECC baseball tournament on Wednesday at Fitch.
Dylan Cimini was 4 for 4 for the sixth-seeded Bears. Wyatt Verbridge was 2 for 3. Wynn Hammond and Alex Starr each drove in a run.
No. 3 Lyman Memorial moved to 16-5.
Stonington (12-9) will play in the Class M tournament next week. Pairings will be released later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
