STONINGTON — Stonington High managed just three hits and lost to Ledyard, 10-2, in a ECC South Division baseball game Saturday.
Stonington scored two runs in the first to take a 2-0 lead. But Ledyard (5-11, 5-11 ECC South) scored four times in the fourth and three times in the fifth to build a 7-2 lead.
Payton Neal, Wyatt Verbridge and Bryce Gore each singled for Stonington.
"We started playing better and having closer games toward the end of the season," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. "Our defense improved, but we have a lot of work ahead of us for next year."
Stonington finished 0-16, 0-16.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.