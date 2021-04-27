STONINGTON — Fitch High scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed in its 5-2 win over Stonington High in an ECC South Division baseball game Tuesday.
Stonington starting pitcher Drew Champagne struck out four in five innings of work. Only one of the five runs scored against him was earned.
Stonington managed just three hits. Payton Neal drove in a run.
The Falcons improved to 4-1, 4-1 ECC South. The Bears (0-7, 0-7) next travel to Montville on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
