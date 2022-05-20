NEW LONDON — New London limited Stonington High to one run and four hits and beat the Bears, 3-1, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Friday.
David Duguay singled home Brandt Ogden with Stonington's only run in the fifth inning.
New London is 10-9. The Bears (11-7) next host Westerly on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
