LEDYARD — Ledyard broke open the game with four runs in the fifth inning and defeated Stonington High, 5-0, in an ECC South Division baseball game Tuesday afternoon.
Stonington trailed 1-0 through the first four innings before the Colonels' outburst.
Wyatt Verbridge had two of Stonington's four hits.
Stonington starting pitcher Drew Champagne struck out nine and allowed three earned runs before leaving in the fifth inning.
"Drew pitched very well, good command," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. "For the most part we played a lot better. They had a good pitcher, but we made good contact."
Ledyard improved to 2-1, 2-1 ECC South.
Stonington (0-4, 0-4) next travels to Waterford on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. The Lancers are ranked No. 5 in the latest GameTimeCT statewide media poll.
— Keith Kimberlin
