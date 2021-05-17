EAST LYME — East Lyme scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to down Stonington High, 5-2, in an ECC South Division baseball game Monday.
The game was tied 2-2 before the big inning.
The Bears scored both their runs in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead, but the Vikings scored one in the fourth to tie it.
Stonington's Wyatt Verbridge had two of Stonington's five hits, and Dylan Cimini drove in a run. He also doubled.
Cimini struck out six in four innings, but did not get a decision.
"We are fighting. We are getting better, but are just not executing offensively," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said.
East Lyme is 7-4, 7-4 ECC South. Stonington (0-13, 0-13) next takes on NFA at Dodd Stadium in Norwich on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
