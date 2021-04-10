STONINGTON — East Lyme scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and topped Stonington High, 12-0, in an ECC South Division baseball game Saturday.
It was the season opener for both and each team's first action since 2019 — last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Lyme scored four runs in the first inning and another in the second to take a 5-0 lead.
"We are young so we were a little tentative in the field. We didn't make some plays early in the game that we probably should have made," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said.
The Bears finished with just four hits, two of them by freshman catcher Wyatt Verbridge.
Stonington starter Drew Champagne took the loss. Champagne pitched five innings, struck out five and allowed just three earned runs.
The Bears off until Saturday when they host NFA in a doubleheader starting at 12:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
