LEDYARD — Ledyard shut out Stonington High, 11-0, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Friday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Only three of the 11 runs were earned as errors hurt the Bears.
Stonington was held to four hits and no player had more than one.
Ledyard is 4-8. The Bears (7-3) next host Putnam on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.