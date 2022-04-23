GRISWOLD — Stonington High finished with 11 hits and earned its third straight win, defeating Griswold, 10-6, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Saturday.
Dylan Cimini (2 for 3), Alex Starr (2 for 4) and Brandt Ogden drove in two runs each for the Bears. Cimini also doubled. Starr continues to lead the team in hitting with a .483 average.
Freshman Jace Wolfradt was 3 for 3. Aaron LoPresto also drove in a run, and Wyatt Verbridge was 2 for 4.
Starter David Duguay (2-1) earned the win, pitching the first four innings. He did not allow a run and walked just one. Stonington used four pitchers in the game.
Griswold fell to 4-5, 2-2 Division III. Stonington (6-2, 2-1) next hosts Putnam on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
