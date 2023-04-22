BARRINGTON — Barrington scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat Westerly High, 3-1, in a Division II baseball game Saturday.
Barrington started the sixth with a double and a single, but Westerly doubled a runner off third on a bunt attempt and appeared to be on its way out of the inning.
But a pair of walks, two wild pitches, a passed ball and a single resulted in three runs for the Eagles.
Westerly scored a run in the top of the seventh, but could get no closer.
Grayson Simmons finished 2 for 3 with a double for the Bulldogs.
Barrington started the season 0-3, but has won five straight to move to 5-3, 4-3 Division II.
Westerly (3-4, 3-3) next hosts Mount St. Charles on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
