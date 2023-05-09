MONTVILLE - Bradin Anderson pitched a five-hitter and allowed just one earned run as Wheeler High beat Montville, 3-2, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Tuesday.
Anderson walked three batters in seven innings.
Wheeler took the lead with a run in the top of the seventh. Kyle Kessler drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flys. James Main was 2 for 3 and Anderson tripled.
Montville dropped to 4-11. Wheeler (10-2) next hosts Stonington on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Lions host Lyman Memorial on Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Keith Kimberlin
