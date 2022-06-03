WESTERLY — Coach Ron Sposato and the Westerly High baseball team admitted to being a little out of their comfort zone Friday in a quarterfinal-round game of the Division II playoffs.
After all, it was a single-elimination game between Tiverton and Westerly, with the loser having its season come to an abrupt end. The winner could exhale a bit, advancing to a best-of-three semifinal series next week and a possible best-of-three finals. But there would be no second-chances after a bad game Friday, even for the top-seeded Bulldogs.
"Obviously there is a feeling of pressure in a one-and-done situation," Westerly senior pitcher Dean Pons Jr. said. "We knew we'd be in a good situation if we got through this game, because in a best-of-three, few teams have three aces like we have. But you have to get there."
Westerly may have shown some middle-inning jitters in the pressure game, making four errors in the fourth and clinging to a one-run lead. But soon after, the Bulldogs put any tense moments to rest, exploding for eight runs in the fifth en route to a 12-2 victory at Cimalore Field.
The playoff victory was the first for Sposato, who's enjoying the best season of his six-year tenure. Westerly (21-3) earned a first-round bye and is the top seed in Division II-B.
"We've lost a couple of tourney games where we've led going into the seventh inning," Sposato said. "It feels good to win, but we have more aspirations than just winning a tournament game. We knew we had to get through this single-elimination game against a team that gave us two tough games (5-1 and 3-2 Westerly win). We think we'll be tough to beat two out of three with our deep pitching."
Tiverton (12-11, No. 5 in II-B) doesn't have that same luxury. Ace Jason Potvin, a 6-5 righty, pitched his second straight no-hitter in the Tigers' first-round win over Mount St. Charles. No. 2 pitcher Cam Rego threw four innings against Westerly and left with a 3-2 deficit. The Bulldogs proceeded to bat around in the fifth against two Tiverton relievers.
The eight-run uprising was more than enough for Pons, who improved to 8-0 with a three-hit, 10-strikeout performance. Drew Bozek's sacrifice fly in the sixth signaled a 12-2 lead and a mercy-rule, walk-off win.
"We figured we'd destroy their relievers," said Pons, who walked one and hit a batter. "We have an advantage over most teams with our pitching depth."
Westerly got some help to take a 2-0 lead in the first. Tiverton looked like it nailed Pons for the third out at third base on a double steal, but the umpire called him safe. Jack Tenuta responded with a two-run single.
In Westerly's third inning, Zach Beckler one-hopped a double off the left-center-field fence for an RBI to make it 3-0. Tiverton got back into it with two in the fourth with two unearned runs off Pons to make it a one-run game. Rego doubled to lead off the frame, which included four Westerly infield errors. Pons struck out two to get out of the jam.
In Westerly's bottom of the fifth, Nick Fiore singled to lead off. Beckler added an RBI single, Shep Simmons walked with the bases loaded, Tenuta hit a sacrifice fly, Travis Costa (3 for 4) singled in a run, Pons (2 for 3, double) was hit with the bases loaded and Greg Gorman (2 for 2 with two intentional walks) drove in two runs with a single.
The game was the last for Tiverton veteran coach Bob Murray, who is retiring as coach and athletic director after beginning his career in 1978.
Sposato tapped Tenuta as his opening-game starter against St. Raphael (16-4, No. 2 in II-A) in the semifinals, which begin Tuesday at Cimalore. He said Pons should be ready for the second game with freshman Michael Poole waiting if necessary.
"It feels good to have the home-field advantage," Sposato said. "We had an uncharacteristic letdown with our defense today, but we settled down, put the ball in play offensively and relied on our pitching. We feel good about being in a three-game series with our three pitchers."
